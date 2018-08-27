Inkster company installs windows on wrong house, leaves job unfinished

INKSTER, Mich. - A family came back to their home to find brand-new windows that they didn't order installed without their knowledge. Not only that, the window installation caused damage to their home.

Local 4's Help Me Hank stepped in when the family couldn't get answers from the company.

"We were trying to get the house fixed up, getting a price on a new roof," homeowner Susan Foster said. "Our windows were fine, actually,"

Foster has been cleaning out her old house as she gets ready to sell. A few weeks ago, she realized eight of her windows looked different.

"I'm standing here and I said, 'Hey, we got a new window,' and he goes, 'Yeah, we've got a whole bunch of new windows.'" Foster said.

Foster didn't order the new windows nor did she pay for them. It sounds like a dream come true, but the only problem was that the installation wasn't done correctly. The windows don't fit correctly -- there are gaps, some can't lock or stay open -- and other issues plague the new windows.

Foster discovered a company name on a sticker and called the company.

First Choice Windows, out of Inkster, admitted to the mistake, told her the house across the street was also being fixed to sell and the windows were meant to be installed there. When the installers realized their mistake, they picked up and left, leaving the windows only partially installed..

"I asked him, 'Can you put the old windows back in?' and he said, 'No. We destroyed them.'" Foster said.

To get a third-party installer to come and fix the improperly installed windows, it would cost Foster at least $1,000 -- money she wasn't planning on spending.

"It was not in our budget," Foster said. "Not in our plan."

Foster was not able to get satisfactory answers from First Choice Windows.

"It's simply not an excuse to say, 'We made a mistake, now pay us for our mistake or you have to pay to finish the job,'" Local 4 legal expert Neil Rockind said.

The fact that a company makes a mistake, even if it's a mistake in good faith, doesn't mean the homeowner is left to pick up the pieces.

Within days, the installers were back at Foster's home -- trimming, caulking and making sure the windows fit perfectly into her home.

"It makes me feel good that they showed integrity and chose to do the right thing," Foster said.

Foster said she's back on track to sell the house.

"Thank you, Hank," Foster said. "He did what he said he would do and I appreciate that."

