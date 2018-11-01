Insurance Institute for Highway Safety releases list of used vehicles recommended for teens

The IIHS released its list of top used vehicles for teenage drivers. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with new recommendations on used vehicles for teenagers.

Generally, bigger and heavier vehicles are the best, especially ones with electronic stability control and good roof strength ratings, the IIHS says.

Vehicles without high horsepower are also recommended because it can be tempting for young drivers to test the limits.

This year's list includes the 53 best choices, which start under $20,000, and 62 more choices that start under $10,000.

All of the 115 recommended vehicles are midsize or larger.

Parents should also check for outstanding recalls before buying a used vehicle.

