Michigan Attorney General's Office reaches deal with Executive Car Rental to pay back customers

DETROIT - Help Me Hank exposed an investigation into a car rental company near Detroit Metro Airport after hundreds of customers complained that the business was keeping their deposits.

Executive Car Rental has the attention of the Better Business Bureau and the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The BBB received more than 300 complaints about the company, and many customers who rented cars said they didn't take the time to research before booking a ride.

The AG's office revealed a deal with the company in which the company will pay back almost $40,000 to customers owed money. The company will also need to make changes to the deposit policy.

