New scam targets Bloomfield Hills business owners

DETROIT - It's a new twist on the old cashier's check scam.

Thieves are using LinkedIn to find successful business owners in an attempt to scam them out of thousands of dollars.

Home improvement professional Adam Helfman was one of the business owners hit by the new scam. Scammers made their first contact with him via LinkedIn and sent him a check for $2,990. The check included a note telling him to put the money in his personal account and go shopping for Apple gift cards.

Other business owners have received similar letters and checks. It appears the Bloomfield Hills ZIP code has been targeted through LinkedIn and mass mailings.

