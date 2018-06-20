Officials update investigation into Detroit woman performing illegal dental procedures at her home

DETROIT - The investigation into a Detroit woman who was selling and putting braces on patients in her basement without a license or any training took Metro Detroit by storm.

On Wednesday night, Help Me Hank learned more about the investigation into the illegal operation. State investigators said they need the public's help to take the next step in the bizarre case.

The advertisements on social media offered braces for a bargain, but they came with major risk.

Local 4 exposed the woman after she told our undercover producer that she was ready to do the work. Help Me Hank made sure the operations wouldn't continue.

After the confrontation, the woman posted on Facebook, letting everyone know she had been busted by Local 4.

Since then, officials from the state, Detroit police, and the Dental Association have started an investigation.

State investigators are asking for any former patients or current contacts with the woman to come forward. They also want to speak to anyone who spotted her advertisements online or posted in neighborhoods on Detroit's east side.

Investigators said they need this critical information to keep the case moving forward.

The woman could possibly be charged with a felony.

