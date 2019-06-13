Pool dream turns into construction nightmare for Riverview homeowner

RIVERVIEW, Mich. - A pool project turned into a construction nightmare for a Metro Detroit woman who found herself locked in a battle with the contractor.

A homeowner named Karen, from Riverview, asked Local 4 to conceal her identity, but she wanted to share some of her story, hoping to get results and protect others from facing a similar problem.

Karen said having a pool was on her family's bucket list, but they've been waiting almost a year. The pool was supposed to be a relaxing getaway, but it's turned into a mess.

"My husband and I did some research," Karen said. "We wanted an in-ground pool put in. We did some research online, comparing the different types of pools. Our daughter is 9 and she's, like, 'I'm ready to go swimming in the pool, mom.'"

Karen hired Prestige Pools to install a pool and a spa in her backyard. Work got underway last July, and she was told the job might take six weeks.

"The spa's come out twice and it's still coming out," Karen said. "I didn't want the mess in my yard like this. It's disgusting."

Karen has paid more than $50,000 so far and only owes $11,000 when the project is complete.

"They told me that my pool was 80% complete," Karen said. "It's not. You can tell me that, but I'm no fool."

Local 4 consumer investigator Hank Winchester contacted Robert Farr, of Prestige Pools, and he agreed to meet.

He admitted there have been delays, but he blamed the wet spring weather, which is what caused the spa to literally pop out of the ground.

Karen's security camera also captured a worker urinating in her yard. It happened more than once.

Farr contacted Karen again and confirmed he needs to drain water under the spa area. That work is now underway.

Karen signed a contract, but there's no date that shows when the project must be completed. That can sometimes help both parties keep on a timeline.

Hank will keep an eye on the project as the work continues.

