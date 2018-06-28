Researchers create star-rating system for bicycle helmets -- view ratings here

DETROIT - Bicycle helmets sold in the United States have to meet government safety standards.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) teamed up with researchers at the Helmet Lab at Virginia Tech.

They ran a test that replicated various impact scenarios for bike crashes, including helmets hitting the ground at an angle. The researchers then came up with a star-rating system for the helmets.

"To reduce the risk of concussion, you need to both reduce the linear forces acting on the head, as well as the rotational motion of the head," said David Zuby, of the IIHS.

In total, 30 helmets were tested. Of those, 24 scored a rating of "good" or "very good." Only four received the highest safety rating of five stars.

The prices varied on the helmets as well. The Bontrager Ballista earned five stars and costs $200. The Specialized Chamonix costs $75 and also scored a five-star rating.

Road-style helmets performed better than urban-style helmets.

Most of the helmets can be found at bike shops and online.

Below is the list of helmets, categorized by rating.

Best available -- five stars

Bontrager Ballista MIPS

Garneau Raid MIPS

Bell Stratus MIPS

Specialized Chamonix MIPS

Very good -- four stars

Scott ARX Plus MIPS

Bontrager Quantum MIPS

Specialized Prevail II

Smith Overtake

Giro Savant

Bell Draft MIPS

POC Octal

Giro Foray MIPS

Giro Synthe

Giro Sutton MIPS

Specialized Evade II

Garneau Le Tour II

Good -- three stars

Triple 8 Dual Certified MIPS

Bell Reflex

Bontrager Solstice

Bern Brentwood

Bell Division

Schwinn Thrasher

Giro Revel

Schwinn Flash

Kali City

Nutcase Street

Specialized Centro

Bontrager Electra

Adequate -- ​two stars

Lazer Genesis

Bern Watts

No helmets were rated marginal ​(one star) ​ or not recommended (zero stars).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.