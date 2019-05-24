Restaurants offering Memorial Day deals for veterans, active military members

There are several restaurants participating in Memorial Day deals this weekend, especially for veterans and active military members.
Here's a list of restaurants offering deals. Check with specific locations to make sure they're participating.
Click on the name of the restaurant to visit the website and read about the deals.
- Applebee's
- Chuck E. Cheese's
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Fogo de Chão
- Hooters
- LaMar's Donuts
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Outback Steakhouse
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop
- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Rubio’s Coastal Grill
- Texas de Brazil
- Twin Peaks
There are also several deals for non-vets.