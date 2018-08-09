Robocall scams in Metro Detroit getting worse during political season

DETROIT - When the phone rings and it's a number we don't recognize, many of us let it go straight to voicemail.

It can be hard to tell which calls are important with the number of robocalls we receive every day. With the political season underway, the calls are getting even worse.

"Just because I'm a registered voter doesn't give them a right to call me 24 hours a day," a resident said.

"I'd rather reach out and look for information instead of receiving it unsolicited," another resident said.

Calls to landlines are allowed for campaigns, but calls to cellphones are not allowed.

The Federal Trade Commission says Congress allows political calls to avoid trampling on the right to free speech or stopping political debate, but scammers are hoping residents are fired up enough to vote and take their calls.

Scammers tell residents they're from a campaign and ask for donations, hoping for credit card numbers.

"You can listen to their pitch, (but) never give them a dime," said Melanie Duquesnel, of the Better Business Bureau. "Don't give them personal information. Don't do anything like that."

If the person on the other end of the call starts pushing you to donate right then and there, take a minute to Google the campaign, hang up and call their office to have them verify themselves.

"There's just no way to make sure they are who they say they are," Duquesnel said.

Donating in person is always safer. Duquesnel said she has a rejection speech she gives to people on the phone, just in case it's a scammer.

"'No thank you. I've already given,'" Duquesnel said. "'Given to who?' 'Doesn't matter.' You already have that programed in your brain and it's a lot easier to get right off the phone and not lose your money."

Fight the impulse to press a button to end the calls, because it tells the scammers they can find a live person when they call the number.

