Metro Detroit shoppers visit Payless stores for deals as company prepares to close locations

DETROIT - Shoppers are visiting Payless shoe stores for advertised deals ahead of the final liquidation.

People hearing about the bargains are not surprised by the closing. Online competition is making it harder for some brick-and-mortar retailers to compete.

Inventory is 20% off and that includes men, women and children's shoes. We were told some women's boots are now 40% off.

All sales are final because Payless is closing. Local 4 visited two suburban locations. Both stores had a steady amount of customers, but most shoppers seemed to be expecting bigger bargains.

Around 2,000 stores will close down, including several locations in Metro Detroit. Most stores will be closed by May.

Most of the big deals that will include 70% to 80% off will roll out in the spring.

When the company was booming about 20 years ago, Payless had 3,500 stores and locations in 40 countries. During that time the company employed about 18,000 people.

Now all stores will soon be closed, except those in Latin America.

