Thousands of Michigan residents could be affected by massive Capital One data breach

DETROIT - More than 100 million people have been affected by what's being billed as the largest data breach ever after a hacker targeted Capital One.

Personal information is out there now, and the company is working to protect anyone who might have been affected. Thousands of Michigan residents could be involved.

The hacker gained access to names, addresses, Social Security numbers and credit scores.

Page Thompson, 33, of Seattle, has been identified as the hacker, police said.

Thompson is a former software insider who tapped into the system in March and was working to distribute personal information.

Capital One will be contacting customers who were affected by the breach, but everyone should beware of imposters.

On March 22, Thompson went after credit card applications filed between 2005 and 2019, officials said. Anyone who has applied for a credit card knows the information that's used during the application process.

All of that information was seized.

Victims should take a look at their credit and keep an eye our for any unusual activity on their accounts.

You can also freeze your credit by contacting the three credit bureaus and consider signing up for a credit monitoring service. Most charge a fee, but it might be worth the investment.

Anyone targeted in the breach will be notified, and Capital One will pay for free credit monitoring.

