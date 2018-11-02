Toys For Tots in desperate need of Oakland County storage space

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Toys For Tots is putting out the call for help, and right now, it's not toys it needs.

Instead, volunteers said they need something big, secure and free in order to even start collecting toys.

Thousands of toys will be handed out to families in need, but before they get into homes, Toys For Tots needs a space where everything can be checked and sorted.

The ideal location would be in Troy. Toys For Tots needs a space that's about 15 to 20 square feet.

An empty Toys R Us on Telegraph Road in Pontiac would work, and Local 4's Help Me Hank is making calls about the building.

There are plenty of possible spaces out there, but Toys For Tots needs to find the right generous donor.

You can watch Hank Winchester's full story in the video posted above.

