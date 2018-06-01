Veteran's grave becomes muddy, flooded at cemetery in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The final resting place for a local hero has become anything but peaceful. Over the years, it’s become muddy, brown, and filled with water.

Douglas K. Lanning died in 2001 while serving in the Navy.

Before his passing, Lanning had made comments about the Christian Memorial Gardens West cemetery, located on Hamlin road in Rochester Hills.

He admired the statues of eagles at the front entrance, telling his mother he would want to be buried there.

His mother, Mary, honored those wishes.

"When he got killed, it was my responsibility to take care of him again," she said.

Mary and her family are frequent visitors to Lanning’s gravesite, but over the last few years, they’ve noticed the conditions getting worse.

Mary said the site has been flooded and muddy constantly, even during the summer.

"We started losing shoes and going back to our car with mud everywhere," she said.

After talking to the cemetery and filling out work orders, Mary felt nothing was being done.

"They have given me excuses," she said.

Mary told Local 4 the cemetery claimed it was a burst pipe in the apartments across the street. She and her family then went door-knocking, but no residents had had any water issues. Mary claims she was also told it was a burst pipe underneath Hamlin Road.

The cemetery did use a Shop-Vac and hoses to soak up the water on top of the gravesite for a month, but it didn't seem to do much.

Mary said when she found out they were trying to help, she was hopeful.

"They said it was all taken care of," she said. "So I came running up here the next morning to clean it off and clean the granite. I had towels and cleaner in my car and I got right here and I sunk. The water was all there."

Frustrated after the years of flooding, she called ‘Help Me Hank.’

The team reached out to the cemetery to resolve the issue.

The cemetery released this statement:

"Christian Memorial Gardens West's mission is to help families memorialize every life with dignity, including providing and maintaining a tranquil and beautiful place for memorialization. In this instance, we have fallen short of our standards. We have engaged outside engineers and are working closely with the CITY to solve the issue and want to reassure our families and the local community that we are committed to serving them and their loved ones."

‘Help Me Hank’ also reached out to the city. The mayor of Rochester Hills, Bryan Barnett, made calls to learn more about the issue. Within days, the city crews were on-scene working to determine the source of the flooding.

He then released the following statement to Local 4:

"The City has determined that this drainage issue resides on private property and is a private property matter. Nonetheless, we have been responsive and committed to assisting and working with all parties to find a solution.

"The Department of Public Services has done extensive testing to determine the source of drainage issue. The City has determined a water service line on private property is leaking and it is a probable contributing source being collected in the field tile system.

"The City has verbally notified the property owner that the private water service line needs to be repaired. In addition, the City met with representatives from Christian Memorial and the private property owner this morning (5/31) at 10 a.m. on site to further investigate and identify the location of the leak.

"The private property owner's contractor was at Rochester Hills City Hall yesterday (5/30) to discuss the scope of the repairs. We are all working together to get this resolved as soon as possible."

Work was also done right before Memorial Day to drain the water.

Now, work is going on to identify the problem and make sure the flooding doesn't continue.

Mary Lanning is feeling hopeful that she’ll be able to celebrate Douglas’ birthday, this upcoming August with the family, on a dry patch of green grass.

