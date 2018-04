A local apartment building is so dilapidated and dangerous that the city ordered it evacuated.

However, the residents have nowhere else to go. They are left desperate and in need of help.

Can Help Me Hank help them find justice?

Hank Winchester confronted the landlord in a heated face-to-face exchange. You can watch that story in the video below:

Watch Hank's full story from Local 4 News at 5 in the video at the top of the page.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.