What's the skinny on 2 of social media's trendiest diets?

DETROIT - It's that time of the year again when we all start making new year's resolutions and promise that this is the year we will stick to them.

Many Americans make the promise to eat healthy and exercise regularly, but before you pick a diet that sounds like you'll shed the weight fast, it's important to do the research on it.

Two of the trendiest diets gaining attention on social media are the Whole30 and the Ketogenic diet.

Local 4 sat down with Stacy Goldberg, the CEO and Founder of Savorfull, the industry leader in free-form foods with a mission to provide accessible products, content and guidance that connects clients to a clean-eating based-lifestyle.

She gave us the lowdown on both of these diets.

Whole30

The Whole30 is a program where you strip away certain foods for 30 days, and then slowly add back one item in at a time to figure out what foods are destructive for your body.

The program demands no sugar, alcohol, grains, beans, dairy or processed foods.

Carlee Barackman tried the Whole30 as a way to detox and reset her body. She didn't try the diet as a way to lose weight, but was interested to see what would happen.

Barackman said the diet was particularly helpful in moderating her energy, giving her more during the work day and throughout the week.

What was the food that was harming her body? Processed sugars.

Barackman said she's never been a junk food eater, but the sugars that are hidden in foods were making her feel more tired.

There was a negative to the diet that Barackman experienced. She said it was tough to go grocery shopping. While there are lists that you can print out that are Whole30-approved, it takes time going through the isles and looking at all of the nutrition labels to make sure the food is allowed. It also can cost more money because you're buying organic foods and ingredients.

Savorfull's Goldberg weighed in on the Whole30, saying it's a great program that can decrease inflammation and get you off foods that may irritate your body. She says it's important to know what's in your food and it's a good idea when you need to reset your body.

A negative Goldberg pointed out: It is a diet that people can get bored of easily, and it's hard to sustain. Another issue someone can go through is having bad cravings during the diet.

Keto

The ketogenic diet is a low carb diet in which the body produces ketones in the liver to be used as energy. Ketosis is a natural process that the body uses to help us survive when for intake is low. During this state, the body produces ketones, which are produced from the breakdown of fats in the liver.

Keto focuses on high fats so that your body uses the fat as fuel, rather than carbs.

The fat comes from eating things like butter, fatty meats like bacon, nuts, seeds and other sources.

The end goal of this diet is to force your body into a metabolic ketosis state that can often feel like the flu. Some people say they often feel fatigued on the diet at first, but feel better after a few days.

Goldberg said the keto diet is very effective in shedding pounds fast, but there are many limitations on this diet program.

First, it's extreme. People with high blood pressure and kidney issues shouldn't go on this diet. There's also a high risk of dehydration.

The Keto diet is also hard to maintain long term because there's a lot of restrictions on what you can and cannot eat.

The keto diet has become trendy among celebrities like the Kardashians and Mick Jagger.

Former Detroit Lions player Joseph Fauria has been on the keto diet since leaving the gridiron. He said when he was playing football he had to keep his weight higher than what his body wanted.

This was good for an athlete, but Fauria said he felt ailments in his body during his everyday life.

Fauria said starting the keto diet was unnerving at first and he had a big learning curve, but he's lost 45 pounds in a year and feels great. He mostly feels it when walking up the stairs.

Fauria said he has more energy and his body feel better in everyday life.

No matter which diet you choose this year, Goldberg said it's important to learn about your body and what's best for you.

There are components of a different diet programs that can be effective.

"There's no magic fix. It's about education and understanding what works for your body," she said.

It's also about trial and error.

"We went through a Snackwells era. We took the fat out of our food and we replaced it with sugar -- sugary yogurts, the fat-free craze," Goldberg said. "Now we know healthy fats are amazing for our body. They make us feel full and satisfied, but we need them in small amounts."

No matter which diet you choose, working out is key to burning calories.

There are pros and cons to every trendy diet or program out there.

Before you choose something to stick with, make sure you consult a doctor, dietician or nutritionist, who can go over what's best for your body.

