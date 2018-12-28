How to get a free burger at Shake Shack this week

You're not starting that diet until next year, right?

Well, even if you started it already, maybe have a cheat meal. Shake Shack is offering free burgers this week and into next week.

December 26 through January 2, you'll be able to get a free burger from Shake Shack.

All you have to do is place an order and use the code THANKYOU18 at check out. There is a $10 minimum to use the deal, but it's still deliciously cheap.

Also, these orders have to be placed on the Shake Shack app or order.shakeshack.com, and you can only use the promotion once.

Shake Shack has two Michigan locations: in Downtown Detroit and in Troy.

