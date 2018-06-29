How to get a free Frappuccino at Starbucks today

Let's call it Free Frap Friday - just because.

Starbucks, that little coffee chain you see on every corner, is offering a great deal on Friday, June 29.

The deal: buy one get one free (BOGO) offer on all Frappuccinos.

How to claim: All you have to do is sign up for Starbucks Rewards and grab the promo code to present to the barista.

Then show up to your nearest Starbucks between 3pm and close, and claim your free Frap.

That's it. It's that simple. There's not much else to tell you besides to enjoy Free Frap Friday!

