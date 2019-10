Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DETROIT - Shoppers can take advantage of free grocery delivery from Walmart all October.

Customers can use the code HOMEFREE at checkout to get their orders of $50 or more delivered for free. The code can be used multiple times.

Walmart normally charges $9.95 for the service.

