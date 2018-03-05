How to score a free sandwich at Wendy's in March

Calling all Wendy's fans: here's how to get some free food this month.

The fast-food chain is offering a deal that will land you some free food for the entire month of March.

All you have to do is download the Wendy's app and you can claim a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a single burger or spicy chicken sandwich.

They are also offering free salads for the vegetarian in your life. The deal runs until March 31, 2018.

Wendy's relaunched their app at the end of 2017 and has been offering exclusive app deals every month.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.