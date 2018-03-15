How to win a new Samsung Galaxy S9

Like other Samsung Galaxy phones, the S9 is water resistant and touts an infinity display, wireless charging, and a headphone jack. It also features enhanced facial recognition to better compete with the iPhone X.

The new Galaxy features camera and sound upgrades from the popular S8 and S8+, plus a fun new Animoji feature and a blood pressure monitor.

Here are some of the phone's new features:

The camera

Product experts say the new camera can take sharper photos in challenging lighting conditions than previous models. Samsung said this new phone also has a dual camera and a new dual aperture that works like a human eye to adjust to bright or dark lighting. It is supposed to make sure photos are crisp and clear even in difficult lighting.

AR emoji, translation tools

Samsung's version of AR emoji turns you into a cartoon based on a selfie, kind of like Snapchat's popular Bitmoji app.

The phone also has a live language translation feature that lets you scan objects like a sign or a menu.

Facial recognition

Samsung's "intelligent scan" tool joins together its facial recognition and iris scanner. Depending on the lighting, the tool will determine whether to unlock the phone with its iris scanner or facial recognition.

