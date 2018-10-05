Huntington Bank closing 70 branches; 5 closing in Metro Detroit

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2018/09/10: Huntington BankShares logo seen displayed on a smart phone. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DETROIT - Ohio-based Huntington Bank is closing 70 branches in what the company is calling a consolidation.

Huntington Bank will close 31 Michigan branches, including five in Metro Detroit:

2 Towne Sq, Southfield

15223 N Holly Rd, Holly

4710 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak

22859 Ryan Road, Warren

22575 Telegraph Rd, Southfield

"Huntington regularly reviews its distribution network to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs, and online and mobile banking meets our customers’ evolving needs. In making these adjustments, branches were reviewed for customer traffic patterns, transaction trends and proximity to nearby Huntington branch locations," said Emily Smith, Huntington Bank media spokesperson in an email.

"Many of these branches have an existing Huntington branch in close proximity that can support customers of the consolidating offices. Customers will receive additional follow up information regarding next steps with the safety deposit boxes," Smith said.

"Our priority is to help our customers’ transition to a new location and to offer more extensive digital and mobile capabilities to meet changing customer channel preferences. Savings from the branch consolidation will be substantially reinvested in these increasingly-used channels." Smith continued.

