Illy recalls 65,000 cans of coffee because lids could hit your face if opened hard enough

The coffee itself is perfectly fine, but it is what is outside the can that caused Italian coffee company Illy to recall 65,000 cans of product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall, saying "The coffee bean lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard."

To sum that up -- you could sock yourself in the face if you try opening it too hard.

Cans of the company's 8.8-ounce whole bean coffee have been pulled from stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Target and Amazon.com. The recall includes medium roast, dark roast and decaffeinated coffee.

The coffee company is unaware of injuries, but it is concerned someone could get hurt eventually.

If you have cans of the recalled coffee, you can contact Illy for a free replacement by calling 855-282-4682 or by email at caninfo@illy.com.

