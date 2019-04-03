Lunchables launches 'Brunchables' with breakfast options

From the people who brought you the "Lunchable," a very popular kids lunch product in the 90s, comes the "Brunchable," a new spin on the classic.

Lunchables Brunchables allows kids (and adults) build their own breakfast sandwiches complete with ingredients like ready-to-eat bacon strips, cheese, breakfast flatbreads and a mini blueberry muffin to top it off.

“Lunchables always likes to excite adults and kids alike with options that bring mixed-up fun to lunchtime, and we wanted to extend that mission to breakfast,” said Zach Meyers, director of marketing, Kraft Heinz. “For years we’ve seen fans ask whether or not Lunchables would create a breakfast version. We’re excited to finally unveil Brunchables, an exciting new choice at breakfast that helps start kids’ days off right.”

Beginning today through April 4, fans can put their name on the only brunch waitlist worth waiting for at brunchablesisreal.com.

One hundred lucky people will be randomly selected to get the exclusive first taste of Lunchables Brunchables before they hit select stores in April.

Plot twist: It’s REAL. Join a waitlist worth waiting in, so you can give yourself a chance to win the hottest brunch item ever: #Brunchables.



P.S. you only have 72 hours. 😘https://t.co/6CNqOSA8UX pic.twitter.com/9ku6XNWwmK — The Real Lunchables (@RealLunchables) April 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.