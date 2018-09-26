Lyft's '#DitchYourCar' challenge expands to Metro Detroit

DETROIT - It's simple: Enter the 30-day #DitchYourCar challenge and leave your car at home for your chance to win:

$300 Lyft Ride credit

1 month Zipcar membership & free activation, plus $100 drive credit

1 month RTA Regional Pass

1 month MoGo Pass

That means you have to go without your own car for 30 days and instead gets rides from Lyft. Apparently this went over really well in Chicago, so Lyft decided to expand the challenged to more markets.

