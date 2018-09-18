Macomb County treasurer issues warning about phone scam

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County Treasurer Lawrence Rocca is issuing a warning to all county taxpayers of a phone scam involving a fraudulent caller claiming to represent the nonexistent Macomb County Verification Department while demanding credit card information to process a payment for unpaid taxes.

Community members are being reminded they would never be contacted by any Treasurer’s Office staff to process a credit card payment via telephone.

Taxpayers are urged never to give out any personal information and to contact the office immediately should a similar phone call be received. This incident has been reported to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the matter.

"Due to the vigilance of the great staff in the Macomb County Treasurer’s Office and the quick thinking of one of our citizens, we were able to work with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office to shine a light on these bad actors who were attempting to perpetuate a scam," Rocca said. “We here at the Treasurer’s Office always stand ready to help the taxpayers of Macomb County in any way we can, so please do not hesitate to report any suspicious activity moving forward."

