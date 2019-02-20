Meijer adds in-store kiosks to dispose of unused, expired medications

If you have expired or unused medications around the house, you can now dispose of them at your local Meijer store.

The supermarket chain announced this week its new "Consumer Drug Take-Back Program," by installing secure in-store kiosks designed to help customers safely and properly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs at no cost.

Customers can find the easily identifiable kiosks in the pharmacy area in all 241 Meijer supercenters across the Midwest. (See video below for demonstration)

"Meijer is thrilled to be one of the first in our industry to provide a secure and convenient prescription drug take-back program at all stores in the communities we serve," said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. "The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program allows our customers to remove the risk of an unforeseen accident occurring with expired or unused medications, while enabling them to properly dispose prescription drugs and reducing the possibility of creating a public health hazard."

Customers can use the kiosks during pharmacy hours to dispose any unused, unwanted or expired medications – including opioids, controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications. Meijer pharmacists work in partnership with InMar Rx Returns to properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis.

