Meijer recalls foods containing sliced apples due to potential Listeria contamination

DETROIT - Meijer said it is voluntarily recalling some of its packaged food products containing sliced apples because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

To date, there have been no known illnesses reported in connection with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Fresh-Pak, which was alerted by its supplier, Jack Brown. The recalled product will be in plastic containers with printed labels and include “sell by” range of Dec. 17, 2017 through Dec. 21, 2017. The products were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the products with the following UPC’s:

7-08820-68400-3 Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad – 10 oz.

7-13733-53864-0 Meijer Sharable Waldorf Salad – 16 oz.

7-19283-37977-1 Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter – 18.9 oz.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products above should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.