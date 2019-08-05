Here's what Medicare Part A covers, what it doesn't

Support Our Seniors Summer continues with a quick lesson about Medicare Part A.
What Medicare Part A is and what it covers:
- It is hospital insurance, meaning it covers most inpatient hospital care
- It also covers some sipatient skilled nursing and home health care and hospice
- No quarterly premium required if you have 40 quarters of Social Security -- 10 years of full-time work
- 30-39 Quarters: Monthly Premium
- There is an annual deductible: 2019-$1,364
- Benefits are paid after the deductible is paid
- The deductible is good only for EACH benefits period
- Benefits period begins upon entry to a hospital, and ends after break of 60 consecutive days since inpatient hospital or skilled nursing care provided.
- Hospital stays 60 days or longer means a daily deductible is required
Part A DOES NOT COVER:
- Private hospital rooms (unless medically necessary)
- Private duty nursing
- Telephones or television
- Blood
Helpful links:
- https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Eligibility-and-Enrollment/OrigMedicarePartABEligEnrol/index.html
- https://www.ehealthmedicare.com/original-medicare-articles/what-is-medicare-part-a/
- https://www.ehealthmedicare.com/medicare-enrollment-articles/medicare-enrollment/
- https://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/understanding-medicare
- https://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/6-steps-to-prepare-for-medicare
- https://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/considering-medicaid-here-s-what-you-need-to-know-(pt.-1)
