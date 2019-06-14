Meloni Money: Support our seniors this summer

Did you know 70 percent of people 65 and older will need long-term care?

Long-term care is many things including medical and non-medical. About 42 percent of people will need nursing home care at some point in his or her life.

Are you ready for this? Is your family ready?

We'll be tackling this issue all summer long, brining you the items you need to know in order to prepare you and your family.

Here are some helpful resources:

