Money Monday: Cyber security emails

DETROIT - Did you know internet scams are called social engineering?
It's a modern name for con artists impersonating another person to manipulate an unsuspecting target and steal Identities or money.
Here are some facts about internet scams:
- About 90 percent of cyber threats are launched by email.
- Spoofing: Email Attack where email appears to be from a friend… IT’S NOT!
- Often comes from free email software
TIP: Hold your cursor over suspicious links to make sure they match the address in the email. An email can contain a Trojan horse and deliver a virus or allow remote access to your computer
Phishing is the same concept with similar problems
Ways to identify phishing:
- Look for misspelled words or poor grammar in emails.
- Do not respond to scare tactics.
- Be wary of emails that say, "Information about your order or bank account” or ask to update passwords or account information.
