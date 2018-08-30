Meloni Money

Money Monday: Cyber security emails

By Rod Meloni - Reporter, CFP ®

DETROIT - Did you know internet scams are called social engineering?

It's a modern name for con artists impersonating another person to manipulate an unsuspecting target and steal Identities or money.

Here are some facts about internet scams:

  • About 90 percent of cyber threats are launched by email.
  • Spoofing: Email Attack where email appears to be from a friend… IT’S NOT!
  • Often comes from free email software

TIP: Hold your cursor over suspicious links to make sure they match the address in the email. An email can contain a Trojan horse and deliver a virus or allow remote access to your computer

Phishing is the same concept with similar problems

Ways to identify phishing:

  • Look for misspelled words or poor grammar in emails.
  • Do not respond to scare tactics.
  • Be wary of emails that say, "Information about your order or bank account” or ask to update passwords or account information.

