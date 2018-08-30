Money Monday: Cyber security emails

DETROIT - Did you know internet scams are called social engineering?

It's a modern name for con artists impersonating another person to manipulate an unsuspecting target and steal Identities or money.

Here are some facts about internet scams:

About 90 percent of cyber threats are launched by email.

Spoofing: Email Attack where email appears to be from a friend… IT’S NOT!

Often comes from free email software

TIP: Hold your cursor over suspicious links to make sure they match the address in the email. An email can contain a Trojan horse and deliver a virus or allow remote access to your computer

Phishing is the same concept with similar problems

Ways to identify phishing:

Look for misspelled words or poor grammar in emails.

Do not respond to scare tactics.

Be wary of emails that say, "Information about your order or bank account” or ask to update passwords or account information.

