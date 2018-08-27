Meloni Money

Money Monday: Cyber threats and security

By Rod Meloni - Reporter, CFP ®

It’s Cyber Security August and September on Local 4.

These segments offer reminders of the stuff we think we know to protect our identity and our finances! 

Cyber threats and security: 

  • Costs Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Every Year
  • Warren Buffett says it is the worst problem Human Kind face -- exceeding Nuclear Weapons.

Must-have programs: 

  • Anti-Virus & Firewall
  • Malware Scanning
  • Physical or Cloud Back-up
  • Back Ups should be done regularly -- even daily -- DON’T IGNORE UPDATE PROMPTS. 

(Do NOT Keep Physical Drive with Computer)

No. 1 Way to Protect Your Computers: 
Stay on top of updates for: 

  • Software
  • Anti-Virus Programs
  • Browser
  • Wanna Cry 2017: Ransomeware: Prevented by updating Windows -- many ignored the update and paid heavy price.
  • State of Michigan has helpful online guide on how to protect yourself.

Helpful links: 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.