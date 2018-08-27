Money Monday: Cyber threats and security

It’s Cyber Security August and September on Local 4.
These segments offer reminders of the stuff we think we know to protect our identity and our finances!
Cyber threats and security:
- Costs Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Every Year
- Warren Buffett says it is the worst problem Human Kind face -- exceeding Nuclear Weapons.
Must-have programs:
- Anti-Virus & Firewall
- Malware Scanning
- Physical or Cloud Back-up
- Back Ups should be done regularly -- even daily -- DON’T IGNORE UPDATE PROMPTS.
(Do NOT Keep Physical Drive with Computer)
No. 1 Way to Protect Your Computers:
Stay on top of updates for:
- Software
- Anti-Virus Programs
- Browser
- Wanna Cry 2017: Ransomeware: Prevented by updating Windows -- many ignored the update and paid heavy price.
- State of Michigan has helpful online guide on how to protect yourself.
Helpful links:
http://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/fast-steps-to-guard-your-identity-in-the-equifax-breach-and-beyond
https://www.michigan.gov/som/0,4669,7-192-78403_78404---,00.html
