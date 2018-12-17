Money Monday: Deductions for the self employed

Tax Law Changes:

Itemizing items going by the boards

Tax prep fees

Car registration fees

Home office deduction

One group can still take these deductions: The self employed.

Here is the list of other itemized deductions ONLY the self employed can take now:

Airline baggage fees

Health insurance—including long term care

Professional society membership dues

Work uniforms

Car for business use

Business travel expenses including meals, lodging, laundry and business calls.

Work-related entertainment and gifts

Helpful links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.