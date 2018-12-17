Money Monday: Deductions for the self employed

Tax Law Changes:
- Itemizing items going by the boards
- Tax prep fees
- Car registration fees
- Home office deduction
One group can still take these deductions: The self employed.
Here is the list of other itemized deductions ONLY the self employed can take now:
- Airline baggage fees
- Health insurance—including long term care
- Professional society membership dues
- Work uniforms
- Car for business use
- Business travel expenses including meals, lodging, laundry and business calls.
- Work-related entertainment and gifts
Helpful links:
- https://www.investopedia.com/articles/tax/09/self-employed-tax-deductions.asp
- https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/home-office-deduction
- https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/deducting-business-expenses
- http://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/the-2018-tax-season-what-you-need-to-know
