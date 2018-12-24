Money Monday: Should you take the standard deduction?

Standard Deduction:

70% took it last year

90% expected to take it this year

What is it? The amount of income AFTER which you pay taxes.

Rates doubled for 2018

Single or married & filing separately: $12,000

Married filing jointly: $24,000

$18,000 for heads of household

Goes up again in 2019!

Not certain whether to itemize or take the S.D.? Quick math problem:

Add up mortgage interest, property taxes, state income taxes or sales taxes, and charitable donations. If those exceed the S.D., itemize. If not: use the S.D.

Using TurboTax or another software program you will want to run your taxes both ways to make certain you’re getting the best deal.

