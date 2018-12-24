Money Monday: Should you take the standard deduction?

Standard Deduction:
- 70% took it last year
- 90% expected to take it this year
What is it? The amount of income AFTER which you pay taxes.
- Rates doubled for 2018
- Single or married & filing separately: $12,000
- Married filing jointly: $24,000
- $18,000 for heads of household
- Goes up again in 2019!
Not certain whether to itemize or take the S.D.? Quick math problem:
Add up mortgage interest, property taxes, state income taxes or sales taxes, and charitable donations. If those exceed the S.D., itemize. If not: use the S.D.
Using TurboTax or another software program you will want to run your taxes both ways to make certain you’re getting the best deal.
Helpful links:
- http://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/a-reference-list-of-tax-changes-for-2018
- http://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/2018-year-end-financial-planning
- https://www.fool.com/taxes/2018/09/16/5-tax-tips-for-2018-and-beyond.aspx
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.