Money Monday: Flood insurance -- do you need it?

Here's what every homeowner needs to know about Flood Insurance:

Ignorance is bliss ... is wrong!

A new study shows more than half of all Americans don’t know what their homeowners insurance covers.

Homeowners insurance does *not*-- repeat *not* -- cover floods.

Sometimes it covers sump pump failure, other times backed up pipes.

You can only buy flood insurance from the federal government, and it is expensive.

If you get a federally backed mortgage and live in a flood plain, then you’re required to buy that flood insurance.

The flood plain map changes, and you might be in one now when you weren't at the time you bought the house.

There is a website to see if you are living in a flood plain -- see below.

But here’s the problem: About a quarter of American homes -- 19 percent in Michigan -- are in areas that don’t require flood insurance but could flood.

Helpful links:

