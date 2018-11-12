Money Monday: Flood insurance -- do you need it?

Here's what every homeowner needs to know about Flood Insurance:
- Ignorance is bliss ... is wrong!
- A new study shows more than half of all Americans don’t know what their homeowners insurance covers.
- Homeowners insurance does *not*-- repeat *not* -- cover floods.
- Sometimes it covers sump pump failure, other times backed up pipes.
- You can only buy flood insurance from the federal government, and it is expensive.
- If you get a federally backed mortgage and live in a flood plain, then you’re required to buy that flood insurance.
- The flood plain map changes, and you might be in one now when you weren't at the time you bought the house.
- There is a website to see if you are living in a flood plain -- see below.
- But here’s the problem: About a quarter of American homes -- 19 percent in Michigan -- are in areas that don’t require flood insurance but could flood.
Helpful links:
- http://www.letsmakeaplan.org/blog/view/lets-make-a-plan-blogs/don't-let-insufficient-insurance-coverage-affect-your-nest-egg
- https://www.claimsjournal.com/news/national/2017/12/05/281874.htm
- https://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program
- https://www.michigan.gov/deq/0,4561,7-135-3313_3684_3725-11268--,00.html
- https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search
