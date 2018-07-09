Money Monday: Quick facts about laddered CDs

Here are quick facts about laddered CDs:
- Rising interest rates make laddered CDs more attractive
- CD Pays Fixed Interest for Fixed Time:
- 6-12 Months
- 1-5 Years
- Bigger You Buy the Higher the Interest Rate
- Buy through Bank or CU Which Can Automatically Reinvest
- Safer Instrument B/C it Reduces Market Risk
- Buy 1 Long Term CD Your Money is Locked Away & You wait for return
- Laddering CD’s: Buying One Every 3 Mos. Over A Couple of Years
- Opportunity to Reinvest in Another CD at a higher Interest Rate
- Should interest rates go down you still enjoy the locked in higher rates
- In An Emergency Provides Cash because you always have one CD Maturing.
Fore more information:
- https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/banking/building-perfect-cd-ladder/
- https://www.investopedia.com/articles/bonds/07/ladders.asp
- https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/cd-ladder.asp
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.