Money Monday: Tax scams

Tax Scams: What the IRS or State Treasury will NOT do!
- Initiate a phone call or email demanding personal information
- Call or email demanding immediate payment with a specific payment method (prepaid debit card, gift card, wire transfer, bitcoin)
- Threaten to call police or other law-enforcement to arrest the taxpayer
- Demand taxes be paid without the opportunity to appeal the amount owed
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone
