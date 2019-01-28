Money Monday: Tax scams

Tax Scams: What the IRS or State Treasury will NOT do!

Initiate a phone call or email demanding personal information

Call or email demanding immediate payment with a specific payment method (prepaid debit card, gift card, wire transfer, bitcoin)

Threaten to call police or other law-enforcement to arrest the taxpayer

Demand taxes be paid without the opportunity to appeal the amount owed

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone

