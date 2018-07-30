Money Monday: The Four Horsemen of Personal Finance

Finance blogger Len Penzo wrote a brilliant piece titled "Beware the Four Horsemen of Personal Finance."

Penzo’s "Four Horsemen of Personal Finance" are as follows:

Cigarettes

Lottery Tickets

Alcohol

Dining Out

Cigarettes: Forget the health consequences: Your higher spending level matches your addiction.

Lottery Tickets are often called a "Stupid Tax" considering the astronomical odds of winning.

Alcohol is much like cigarettes -- soft drinks are about a quarter of the price and you get free refills

Dining Out is five times more expensive than cooking in.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.