Money Monday: What we should've learned from the 2008 financial crisis

What the downturn should have taught us:

Get a thorough grasp of you personal situation (cash reserves, debt and current debt and retirement contribution levels—that should guide decision making).

Get cash flow. Know how much is coming in and going out.

Develop a short term, intermediate & long term game plan.

Build a healthy emergency fund: 6-12 months for workers 12-24 months for retirees Don’t sell assets and/or invade retirement accounts

Diversify!

Keep making retirement contributions.

Need money in the next year? Keep it in a safe place like a checking, savings or money market account--short term CD or bond.

