Money Monday: Tax refund scam warning

Here are the official ways to return an erroneous refund to the IRS.

Taxpayers who receive the refunds should follow the steps outlined by Tax Topic Number 161 - Returning an Erroneous Refund. The tax topic contains full details, including mailing addresses should there be a need to return paper checks. By law, interest may accrue on erroneous refunds.

If the erroneous refund was a direct deposit:

Contact the Automated Clearing House (ACH) department of the bank/financial institution where the direct deposit was received and have them return the refund to the IRS. Call the IRS toll-free at 800-829-1040 (individual) or 800-829-4933 (business) to explain why the direct deposit is being returned.

If the erroneous refund was a paper check and hasn't been cashed:

Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Submit the check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. The location is based on the city (possibly abbreviated) on the bottom text line in front of the words TAX REFUND on your refund check. Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check. Include a note stating, "Return of erroneous refund check because (and give a brief explanation of the reason for returning the refund check)."

The erroneous refund was a paper check and you have cashed it:

Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.

If you no longer have access to a copy of the check, call the IRS toll-free at 800-829-1040 (individual) or 800-829-4933 (business) (see telephone and local assistance for hours of operation) and explain to the IRS assistor that you need information to repay a cashed refund check.

Write on the check/money order: Payment of Erroneous Refund, the tax period for which the refund was issued, and your taxpayer identification number (social security number, employer identification number, or individual taxpayer identification number).

Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the refund.

Repaying an erroneous refund in this manner may result in interest due the IRS.

IRS mailing addresses for returning paper checks

For your paper refund check, here are the IRS mailing addresses to use based on the city (possibly abbreviated). These cities are located on the check’s bottom text line in front of the words TAX REFUND:

ANDOVER – Internal Revenue Service, 310 Lowell Street, Andover MA 01810

ATLANTA – Internal Revenue Service, 4800 Buford Highway, Chamblee GA 30341

AUSTIN – Internal Revenue Service, 3651 South Interregional Highway 35, Austin TX 78741

BRKHAVN – Internal Revenue Service, 5000 Corporate Ct., Holtsville NY 11742

CNCNATI – Internal Revenue Service, 201 West Rivercenter Blvd., Covington KY 41011

FRESNO – Internal Revenue Service, 5045 East Butler Avenue, Fresno CA 93727

KANS CY – Internal Revenue Service, 333 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City MO 64108-4302

MEMPHIS – Internal Revenue Service, 5333 Getwell Road, Memphis TN 38118

OGDEN – Internal Revenue Service, 1973 Rulon White Blvd., Ogden UT 84201

PHILA – Internal Revenue Service, 2970 Market St., Philadelphia PA 19104

