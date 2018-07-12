National French Fry Day on Friday, July 13: Where to get free fries in Metro Detroit

Friday, July 13 (yes, Friday the 13th) is National French Fry Day in America -- and restaurants are giving you plenty reason to celebrate.

Here are some of the National French Fry Day deals and freebies you can claim (via Offers.com):

BurgerFi: On July 13, get a free regular fry with any purchase. Toppings cost extra.

Checkers: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for e-mails. See the details on Checkers.com.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On July 13, the first 100 guests at 25 participating locations will receive a free order of Donut Fries (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). See list of participating locations

Hardee’s: Sign up for the email list, and get a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Thickburger for joining the list.

McDonald’s: Every Friday through the end of the year, get a free medium order of fries with a $1 purchase (for mobile app users only).

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Get a FREE small order of Fresh-Cut Fries with any sub purchase on Friday, 7/13! You just have to mention the Free Fry Day offer when you order.

Red Robbin: Five $6.99 burgers are now being served with free bottomless steak fries. See your options

Wingstop: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for The Club (Wingstop’s loyalty club).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.