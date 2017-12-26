Nodine's Smokehouse smoked salmon recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

DETROIT - Nodine's Smokehouse Inc. is recalling packages of smoked salmon due to the potential Listeria monocytogene contamination.

The smoked salmon was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The fish comes in 1.5 pound and 8 ounce packages with lot numbers 40173 and 33173.

To date, there have been no known illnesses reported in connection with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was initiated as a result of environmental and product sampling by Rachael's Food Corp. It revealed the presence of Listeria moncytogenes in some smoked salmon on 1.5 pound and 8 ounce packages. Distribution has been suspended while Rachael's Food continues its investigation into the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased smoked salmon in 1.5 pound and 8 ounce packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Nodine's Smokehouse Inc. at 1-800-222-2059, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

