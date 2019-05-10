Party City closing 45 stores amid global helium shortage

It could get more difficult to throw a party with helium balloons.

Party City, New Jersey based company, has announced plans to close 45 locations amid a global helium shortage.

The party supplies store did not say which stores would be affected, only that the closings would happen throughout the year.

There are currently 870 Party City stores in the U.S. and Canada.

CEO James Harrison said in a statement that the closings would help them “focus on the most profitable locations” among other things.

Harrison said that Party City closes 10 to 15 stores each year, according to USA TODAY.

Party City also said that it is working to get a new helium source and contract, the paper reported.

Copyright CNN