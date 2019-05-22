527 pounds of beef pasta products recalled

DETROIT - BEF Foods is recalling about 527 pounds of beef pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, officials said.

The ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta was produced May 3. The recall involves 18-ounce sealed plastic trays containing "Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta" with a use-by date of July 2, 2019, and a time stamp between 3 p.m. and 6:37 p.m. on the tray seal.

The items were shipped to stores in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama.

The problem was discovered when officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reviewed records of production for the recalling firm.

There haven't been any confirmed issues reported.

Customers who bought the product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with concerns about a reaction should call a doctor.

