Better Made recalls 10-ounce Original Potato Chips due to undeclared allergens

Better Made is recalling their 10-ounce Original Potato Chips for an undeclared allergen concern.

Here's the info:

As a preventative measure, Better Made Snack Foods of Detroit, MI, is recalling 10-ounce packages of Original Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled 10-ounce Original Potato Chips were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

10oz $3.99 Original Potato Chips come in a yellow flexible pouch bag and are marked on the top right corner with the following information:

Lot # 6209043 1442 thru Lot # 6209043 1520

Lot # 8510043 1442 thru Lot # 8510043 1520

Use by date of 10 AUG 2019

The recalled bags will also have a UPC code of 041633063048

NO ILLNESSES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VOLUNTARY RECALL HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a package of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips dated 10 AUG 2019 did not contain Original Potato Chips but instead contained Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips which contain milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes which may have affected 660 bags of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips.

Sale and distribution of these items should stop immediately and any product remaining in the market should be removed. Consumers who have purchased 10-ounce packages of Better Made Original Potato Chips are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Better Made Snack Foods at (313)-925-4774 Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm.

NO OTHER BETTER MADE SNACK FOOD PRODUCTS OR FLAVORS ARE RECALLED.

