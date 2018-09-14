Bob Evans recalls pork sausage link products due to plastic contamination

WASHINGTON - Bob Evans Farms is recalling pork sausage link products because they could be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

The raw pork sausage links being recalled were produced Aug. 1, 2018.

The following products are being recalled:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The product was shipped to retailers in 12 states, including Michigan.

A consumer reported the issue.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.