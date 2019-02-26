Chicken Caesar salad products recalled due to undeclared allergens

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: View of Caesar salad finished dish during Chef Michael Lomonaco's The Name Game class at The 8th Annual New York Culinary Experience Presented By New York Magazine And The International Culinary Center - Day 1 at New…

WASHINGTON - Chicken Caesar salad products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Russ David Wholesale and Crazy-Fresh is recalling about 702 pounds of the product because it contains milk and anchovies which are not declared on the product label.

The products were produced from Feb. 11 through Friday.

The following products are being recalled:

10-oz. black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid containing “CRAZY FRESH Chicken Caesar Salad” and “Use By” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019 represented on the label.

10-oz. black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid containing “JERRY’S the kitchen CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” and “SELL BY” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019 represented on the label.

The products have the establishment number “P-45204” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were sent to retail locations in multiple states, including Michigan.

There have been no reported injuries.

People who bought the product are asked to throw it away or return it to the place it was purchased.

For more information visit fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

