Conagra Brands recalls Salisbury steak products due to possible contamination

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products -- poultry, pork and beef -- that might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

The Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some Salisbury steak products might be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned.

Customers with questions about the recall can call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at 800-289-6014.

