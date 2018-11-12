Dry dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D

Certain bags of dog food sold nationwide are being voluntarily recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D.

Here's the info from FDA:

Nutrisca, of Saint Louis, Missouri is voluntarily recalling one formula of Nutrisca® dry dog food (described below) due to it containing elevated levels of vitamin D.

4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7

15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8

28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020. The Best By Date code can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.

The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

Nutrisca became aware of the elevated levels of vitamin D after receiving complaints from three pet owners of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the product. An investigation revealed a formulation error led to the elevated vitamin D in the product.

Consumers should stop feeding the products listed above. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Nutrisca at (888) 279-9420 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Standard time, Monday through Friday, or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com for more information.

No other Nutrisca® products, including Nutrisca® Chicken & Chickpea wet dog foods are impacted. All other Nutrisca® dog and cat food products are safe to feed to pets.

This is a voluntary recall and is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

