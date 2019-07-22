Egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad, deviled egg sandwiches recalled for possible health risk

Some of the products recalled by Elevation Foods. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Elevation Foods is recalling packaged egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad and deviled egg sandwiches due to a possibility that the foods were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, officials said.

The recalled foods were produced on June 18, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, experts said.

Healthy people with Listeria monocytogenes might suffer from high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, officials said.

Listeria monocytogenes can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, officials said.

Elevation Foods officials said fewer than 1,087 cases of the affected products were shipped to retail warehouses throughout the United States.

No illnesses have been reported, company officials said.

Elevation Foods identified the possible issue after receiving positive test results for three containers of affected egg salad, which were sampled by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, company officials said.

Elevation Foods is continuing to investigate the potential source of the problem.

The recalled products have the "use by" dates below printed on the side of each container and the lot number for each on the side or the lid, officials said.

Here are the products affected by this recall:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide.

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container.

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container.

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container).

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide.

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide.

Customers who purchased the recalled products are asked to immediately return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call 866-761-9566.

You can see pictures of all the affected products below.

A product involved in an Elevation Foods recall centered around possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.