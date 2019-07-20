Elevation Foods recalling packaged egg salad, more due to possible listeria contamination

Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling containers of Archer Farms-brand foods on July 19, 2019. (FDA)

Containers of Archer Farms-brand foods are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The foods were produced June 18 and shipped to retailer warehouses throughout the United States. Officials believe fewer than 1,087 cases were sent out. No illnesses have been reported. The recalled products were manufactured at Elevation Foods’ Knoxville, Tennessee, facility.

Elevation Foods is working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any products that could be on store shelves, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The following food products are included in the recall:

Egg salad

Freskëtbrand egg salad

Tuna salad

Thai lobster salad

Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches

Listeria monocytogenes

According to the FDA, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

How to identify recalled products

The containers have a "use by" date on the side of each container and the lot number for each product on the side or lid. The recall only applies to products with the following use by dates:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Consumers with questions may call 866-761-9566 at any time.

